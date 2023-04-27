This Smart Bird Feeder Uses AI To Identify Over 6,000 Bird Species

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I consider myself fairly adventurous, but there are some things I know I’ll never get around to trying. For instance, while I would love to be an expert calligrapher, the time and practice it takes to become a pro at this astute art form is far too intense. In theory, I’d love to explore the great outdoors and camp out more, but I’m not one for roughing it or sleeping on the ground. Most of all, I’d love to learn about birdwatching in my neck of the woods, but I’m far too overloaded to sit still in one place with a pair of binoculars.

As someone busy nearly every day of the week, my desire to pick up an intense hobby like birdwatching seems unlikely to happen anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate all that nature has to offer. That’s why I’ve outsourced my newest hobby to a tool that can do all the research and documentation for me: the NETVUE Birdfy AI—a smart bird feeder with a camera that captures images and videos of all the rare and unique birds that visit your surrounding space. Smart birdwatching is something that has gained popularity in recent years, especially on platforms like Kickstarter, and while there are plenty of models and brands you can select from, few live up to the performance and delivery of the NETVUE Birdfy AI.

With the NETVUE Birdfy AI feeder, you’re alerted in real-time when a bird stops by to feast at your feeder through the tiny house’s smart camera, and the picture is super clear. All you need is a WiFi connection and the NETVUE app, and you’ll be a pro birder in no time, all because of this smart bird feeder; no additional studying or intensive research required. Using AI technology, the NETVUE Birdfy AI identifies over 6,000 bird species, so you’ll be able to muse over every cardinal, blue jay, robin, and other winged creatures that visit your feeder during the day and night; no kidding: the night vision on this camera is as clear as day.

NETVUE Birdfy AI Bird Feeder With Camera Down from $300 Once a bird makes a rendezvous with your NETVUE Birdfy AI, the app sends a notification with a sharp, time-stamped picture of the specific bird and a link to a Wikipedia page that gives you all the details on its species. I like to wait until the end of the day to watch all the videos of the birds that have visited right outside my window, and it has definitely equally educated me along the way. You can connect the bird feeder to a tree, your house—honestly, wherever you want it to go—and watch the magic take flight. Buy At Amazon $ 275 Free Shipping | Free Returns

You can order the bird feeder with or without a solar panel, but I highly recommend utilizing the solar panel add-on, as mine has yet to lose charge with it. I went ahead and added the hummingbird feeder and the pro perch to my bird feeder as well, which I thoroughly suggest, especially if you want to admire those gone-in-a-flash hummingbirds and attract additional bird species, like orioles and jays, who enjoy treats like fruit and suet.

For those who are wondering: yes, you might get a few visits from clever, agile squirrels and other pesky animals like raccoons, but you can use the included flashlight, siren, or two-way audio feature to shoo them away if you want to. Truth be told, though, sometimes I just let them enjoy the feast. That’s what’s nice about this feeder: it’s up to you how you handle these so-called pests from moment to moment, but the good news is there are ways to get them to scram.

Though my dreams of being a pro birder may not come true any time soon with my ever-growing schedule, I can rest assured that my NETVUE Birdfy AI is at least giving me a leg up in knowing about all the local birds who flock to my area. But, honestly, even if you aren’t all that interested in feathered creatures, there’s something to appreciate about all the education and constant surprise this smart bird feeder has to offer for humans and birds alike.

Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more.