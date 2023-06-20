Network Torturing Baby Monkeys on Video for Cash Exposed
SO CRUEL
Online groups are making bespoke videos of baby monkeys being tortured for paying customers including many in the United States, according to a report. A BBC investigation found “hundreds” of customers in the U.S. and U.K. paying people in Indonesia to make the videos of young long-tailed macaques being mutilated and sometimes killed. Mike McCartney, a man based in the U.S. who allegedly distributed the clips and used the alias “Torture King,” told the BBC that the first torture group he joined set up a poll asking people if they wanted to see pliers, hammers, or screwdrivers involved in one clip. He said the resulting video was “the most grotesque thing I have ever seen.” The Department of Homeland Security is now reportedly investigating two others, including an Alabama grandmother in her 40s who allegedly paid for some of the most extreme videos and had almost 100 torture clips on her phone.