This Skincare Brand Is Harnessing Neuroscience for Better Skin

Recent research indicates that there’s an inherent connection between our brains and our skin. Stress and other emotional states can show up as skin inflammation and premature signs of aging, like fine lines, loss of elasticity, and dullness. Given the connection between our brains and skin health, it’s no surprise that French skincare newcomer Neuraé aims to harness neuroscience to improve skin.

“The skin and the mind are linked to one another, which causes our emotions to have a visible impact on our skin,” says Elise Létang, Neuraé’s director of marketing. “Neurocosmetics are created to address this emotional aging that takes place over time.” The idea of “emotional aging” might seem alarming, but it’s only logical that our emotions and psychological states can impact how we look. “We have all noticed at least once that our skin can react to a period of stress, or observe a beautiful glow, when we’re in love or just back from vacation,” says Neuraé president Phillippe d’Ornano. “We asked ourselves: If skin and emotions are so closely linked, why do we never talk about this connection when it comes to skincare?”

All of Neuraé’s mood-lifting formulas are powered by what the brand calls “N|A3 technology.” These neuro-actives (which are natural ingredients) promote positive messages between the skin and the brain. “The neuro textures bring a high-level cosmetic experience,” says Caroline Bertrand, head of active ingredients and scientific communication at the brand. “The Neuro-fragrances, composed of essential oil blends and fragrance compounds, are selected for their aromatherapeutic effects. Together, they leverage the power of the brain-skin connection to efficiently address emotional signs of aging while offering a very personal and pleasurable experience.”

You can build a routine for every emotional ailment with the brand’s lineup—from stress to fatigue to sadness—but each of the formulas is designed to give both your mood and skin a boost. One of the star ingredients in the brand’s N|A3 technology includes red indigo extract, a stimulating ingredient that encourages positive messengers in the skin. It even limits the level of negative ones, reducing the signs of fatigue on the skin. It also includes scutellaria extract from the Alps, which promotes more positive messages in the skin and boosts its overall well-being. Finally, Eperua extract limits the level of negative messengers in skin, helping it to appear more relaxed.

It always excites me to find a brand using ingredients I’ve never even heard of. Even as a seasoned beauty writer, this brand’s innovation is off the charts. The brand’s products have already garnered countless glowing reviews, and I can see why. As someone who is chronically stressed (who isn’t these days?), I’ve noticed a huge improvement in the fine lines under and around my eyes, along with an overall glow. Despite having sensitive, acne-prone skin, these calming formulas made my barrier feel stronger—not compromised. Scroll through below to shop my favorites.

Harmonie - The Sleeping Mask This soothing sleep mask delivers overnight nourishment, so you wake up with soft, calm, and happy skin. It works to lift redness by soothing irritation while infusing the skin with hydration for a plump, radiant effect. See At Nordstrom $ 140 Free Shipping

Harmonie - The Oil This facial oil sinks into the skin quickly, leaving your skin feeling silky—not greasy. Even my acne-prone skin drank this oil up with no irritation or breakouts. See At Nordstrom $ 180 Free Shipping

Sereneite - The Balm This balm helps soothe and relax the skin, thanks to its “serotonin-like cutaneous properties.” While emollient and rich, this balm-cream didn’t trigger breakouts or irritation. See At Nordstrom $ 170 Free Shipping

