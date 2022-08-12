This Gum Is Like a Strong Cup of Coffee You Can Keep in Your Pocket
CHEW ON THIS
Whether it’s work or school, trying to actually focus once it hits the afternoon feels nearly impossible. Despite this, I can’t always go out and buy a cup of coffee or even be bothered to make a fresh new pot. Neuro has completely changed the game on this. Neuro works to provide the same energy and focus as the perfect cup of coffee with its Neuro Energy & Focus Gum and the Neuro Energy & Focus Mints. The product is formulated with a mix of natural caffeine, L-theanine and B-vitamins to give you a burst of sustained energy that will power you through the rest of the day—and without the crash.
Neuro Energy & Focus comes in two different flavors: Peppermint and Cinnamon. Despite being sugar and aspartame-free flavors taste exactly the same as you could find from any regular gum. Neuro Gum and Mints not only have helped to kick the extra cup of coffee each day that is robbing me blind, but also keep me more tuned in to my work and daily life. If you need that extra little juice to keep yourself productive, Neuro is the best way to do it.
