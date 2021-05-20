Neurosurgeon, Psychiatrist Among 7 Charged in Soccer Star Diego Maradona’s Death
‘NO MEDICAL ERROR’
Seven people have been charged with homicide in the death of Diego Maradona, one of Argentina’s greatest soccer players. Police called for a manslaughter investigation when Maradona died last November, but the case became a murder probe when his medical care was deemed to be “plagued by deficiencies and irregularities” by officials, according to Agence France-Presse. Maradona’s team ignored the “signs of life risk” which caused the soccer player to endure a “prolonged, agonizing period” before his death, the agency said.
Brain surgeon Leopoldo Luque is one of the seven people being charged. He operated on Maradona two weeks before he died to remove a blood clot, according to AFP. Two other doctors and five nurses are also being charged. The motive behind the alleged murder remains unclear and the seven face eight to 25 years in prison if convicted, the outlet said. Luque said in a press conference that there was “no medical error” on his part and that he considered the soccer player a “friend.” However, medical board officials said that Maradona’s medical carers conducted themselves in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner.”