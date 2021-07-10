This Is The Best Sunscreen I’ve Ever Used, Hands Down

Scouting Report: This sunscreen is my tried and true workhorse. It’s non-greasy, easy to apply, and offers the sun protection me and my fair skin need.

Finding a sunscreen that both protects my fair skin and doesn’t make me break out or cause a rash has always been difficult. While spray on sunscreens are easy to apply, I always end up over applying and end up coated in sunblock, and reeking of it for days after. It makes me not want to put it on and then, well, I get burned to a crisp. Other sunscreens make me break out or honestly don’t protect me enough unless I put a ton on. Well, fellow fair-skinned folks, I can say with confidence that finally, our search for the perfect sunscreen has come to an end.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion

Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion is the best sunscreen I’ve ever tried—and I’ve tried plenty in my time.. At 55 SPF, it’s a perfect everyday protection level — for those with even more sensitive skin, they also make a SPF 100. But putting it on is easy: just a dollop for your nose and cheeks does the trick, and you can feel it rubbing in. But the best part is, once I rub it in, it doesn’t feel greasy, slimy, or gross. No, instead it feels like I didn’t even put sunscreen on. In fact, sometimes I forget I even have it on and just put some more on. It’s pretty great because I’m not left with oily skin, and I don’t stink of sunscreen either. I’m protected and no one knows it (sometimes, I don’t even know it).

The tube is only 3 oz which means I can bring it with me wherever I’m traveling but it fits in a backpack easily, too. The cap shouldn’t be overlooked either—I’ve tried to smush and stomp the bottle multiple times, but it has never exploded in my backpack, like some other bottles have. In short, there isn’t a thing I don’t love about this sunscreen. In fact, it's so good, I actually want to use sunscreen.

