Sex Worker Arrested After Shots Fired Inside Nevada Brothel
BORDELLO BUST
A sex worker was arrested early Tuesday after a shooting incident inside a brothel in Nevada, authorities said. Savannah Henderson, 28, was detained on weapons and drug charges at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Carson City, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department. But Henderson—who appeared as a cover model for Hustler and works at the brothel under the alias “Tiara Tae”—was released later on Tuesday after posting $86,140 in bail. “Spoiler surprise: falsely accused,” Henderson tweeted after her release. “Paid the $86,000 bail immediately. Let’s not act surprise some y’all know I keep it on me and the only substance I fuck wit is WEEEEEEEED. My lawyer fire I look forward to court.” She later said she will explain more about the incident on an OnlyFans account, adding that the number of people “wanting bookings and meet ups” had increased since her arrest.