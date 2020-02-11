Nevada Dems Keeping Mum on Caucus Plans After Ditching Botched Iowa App: Report
The Nevada Democratic Party, which was slated to use the same botched app used in the disastrous Iowa caucuses, has reportedly not given volunteers and campaigns straight answers on how the caucuses will be carried out without the app. According to The Wall Street Journal, ditching the app has caused the party to rework many aspects of the system behind the Feb. 22 caucuses—including early voting and transmitting results back to the party—but the changes have not been made clear. “The answer is ‘we don’t have an answer yet,’” one presidential campaign aide told the Journal. “And yes the line of communication is open, but the lack of information is concerning for sure.” Some volunteers have reportedly been trained to use a “tool” installed on an iPad where they can enter results, but it’s unclear if the “tool” will be calculating results and transmitting them back to the party. It’s also unclear how the “tool” is any different from an app.
The party said volunteers have not been trained on the final process yet, and it was currently testing a system that could support 3,000 volunteers and have a paper backup system. Spokeswoman Molly Forgey said the party would run caucuses that were “secure, simple and efficient” but declined to provide other specifics.