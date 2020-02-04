Nevada Dems Ditch Botched App Used in Iowa Caucuses
The Nevada Democratic Party, which was reportedly planning to use a similar app to the one used in the Iowa caucuses, has vowed not to use it for their Feb. 22 caucuses to avoid a repeat of what happened in Iowa. “NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada,” Nevada Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II said on Tuesday, according to Vox. “We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus... and are currently evaluating the best path forward.” Shadow Inc. developed the app used to report caucus data back to the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP), and the Nevada Dems were reportedly going to use the same one. On Monday, IDP said there would be delays in getting the results out due to a coding error with the app. Iowa results from only 62 percent of the vote were released Tuesday night. Shadow Inc. said they “sincerely regret” their role in the delay.