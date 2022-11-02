Nevada GOP Chair, Part of Fake Electors Scheme, Testified Before Jan. 6 Panel
‘I ANSWERED’
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald has confirmed that he testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. “Yes, I was called before them. I answered the subpoena,” McDonald told NBC News. The subpoena issued to McDonald in January noted the panel’s interest in the fake elector scheme which the committee said was part of wider efforts on the part of then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the result of the 2020 election. McDonald was one of six officials in Nevada who signed a document declaring Trump the winner of the state’s six electoral votes despite losing to Biden by around 30,000 ballot votes. The content of McDonald’s testimony to the panel has not been disclosed.