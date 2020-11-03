Nevada GOP Files Emergency Motion to Disrupt Mail-In Ballot Counting in Clark County
PULLING OUT EVERY TRICK
Nevada’s Republican party and the Trump campaign filed an emergency appeal Tuesday to a Nevada judge’s ruling from Monday that poll workers in Clark County could keep processing mail-in ballots using sorting software, BuzzFeed News’ Zoe Tillman reports. Monday’s ruling shot down a GOP request to have cameras record ballot-counting. The judge found no evidence to suggest there was improper counting or that the electronic ballot-sorting system was flawed. The last-ditch motion on Tuesday now argues that defective ballots can be tampered with if they can’t be fed through a tabulation machine and have to instead be manually tabulated by poll staff. It “provides an opportunity for a careless or unscrupulous official to mark choices for any unfilled elections or questions on the ballot.”
The state GOP and Trump campaign are asking the court to block election officials from using signature-match software and manual tabulation until the appeal is heard and observer access is increased. Clark County is home to Las Vegas and is heavily Democratic.