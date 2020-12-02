Nevada Gov. Calls Trump’s Conspiracy Theory Retweet ‘Unconscionable’
ENOUGH
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak hit back after President Trump on Tuesday retweeted a bizarre conspiracy theory claiming a Reno hospital’s overflow COVID unit was actually a hoax. “For nearly nine months, the State of Nevada has not only had to battle this pandemic, we have had to fight the President's nonstop attempts to politicize a virus that has led to over 260,000 American deaths,” Sisolak, a first-term Democrat, wrote. “His consistent misleading rhetoric on COVID-19 is dangerous and reckless, and today's implication that Renown's alternate care site is a ‘fake hospital’ is among the worst examples we've seen. It is unconscionable for him to continue to spread lies and sow distrust at a time when all Americans should be united during this historic public health crisis. Enough is enough.”
On the same day William Barr, Trump’s handpicked attorney general, publicly declared the Department of Justice hadn’t found any evidence of widespread voter fraud, and Georgia election officials announced that the outgoing U.S. president’s vitriol has led to violent death threats against innocent state workers, Trump attacked Nevada’s official results as “fake” as he retweeted the outlandish conspiracy theory that the overflow COVID unit—a $10 million undertaking deployed in the medical center’s parking garage—doesn’t actually exist.
A spokesperson for Renown Health, which operates the hospital, told the Reno Gazette Journal that the overflow unit improperly targeted by Trump is treating 42 non-critical COVID patients at this time.