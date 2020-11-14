CHEAT SHEET
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak Tests Positive for COVID-19
Nevada’s Democratic governor announced Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Steve Sisolak said in a statement that he had received the diagnosis as the result of regular testing protocol but was not experiencing any symptoms. “I have returned to my residence to begin the quarantine and isolation process...With my case, I want to underscore the importance of Nevadans to stay home as much as they possibly can at this time,” he wrote. Contact tracing efforts are underway, and the events on his schedule have been cancelled. Coronavirus cases surged in Nevada after Las Vegas casinos reopened in the summer and are rising again now, as they are around the country.