Nevada Mother Charged in CNN Producer’s Alleged ‘Sex Training’ of Underage Girls
IT GETS WORSE
A Nevada mother has been criminally charged after prosecutors say she traveled across the country last year with her 9-year-old daughter to take part in sex “training” allegedly offered by a CNN producer. Police in Henderson say the 48-year-old woman was arrested in August 2020. She was charged with two counts of child abuse, two counts of sexual assault against a child, and lewdness with a minor under 14, court records show. The Daily Beast is not naming the woman to avoid revealing the identity of her underage daughter.
Police say she was taken into custody just a few days before the feds conducted a search warrant on a CNN producer in Connecticut, John Griffin, who is accused of luring mothers and their underage daughters on cross-country trips so he could “train them” in sex. Griffin, who is charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity, was suspended by CNN after news of the charges broke. In announcing the charges against him, federal prosecutors said he paid a woman $3,000 for her and her 9-year-old to travel from Nevada to his Vermont home for “training,” before allegedly forcing the child to engage in sex acts.