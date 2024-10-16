Politician Learns Fate After Killing Journo Who Exposed Him
JUSTICE
Robert Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German to death. German was found dead after publishing stories about mismanagement and bullying at Telles’ office, as well as an article about an alleged affair Telles reportedly had with a staffer. After German’s articles were published in May and June 2022, Telles lost his primary race for a second term in office. German was murdered three months later in Sept. 2022. Telles has maintained his innocence in the two years since the stabbing. However, German’s DNA was found underneath Telles’ fingernails, and the vehicle the suspect was seen fleeing in was parked at Telles’ house. Telles’ defense attorney has said that Telles will be appealing the conviction.