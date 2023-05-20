Nevada Private School Recalls Yearbook After Student Slips in Nazi Quote
WHOOPS
An elite Las Vegas private school is asking its students to return their yearbooks after discovering a student slipped in a quote from an infamous American Nazi. The quote—attributed anonymously beneath the student’s photo—originated from George Lincoln Rockwell, the one-time leader of the American Nazi Party, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. In the yearbook, the same student named politics, history and biology as subjects that interest him and answered a prompt asking how he could influence others by writing, “Take control of a country.” Now the Meadows School— which costs $31,000 a year to attend—is apologizing to the community and trying to recall the books, promising to return them to students later. “It is our job to help our students navigate what is morally right and wrong, and we have let not only our student-led yearbook staff down but our community as a whole,” the school said in a statement.