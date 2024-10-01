Nevada Republicans Freak Out Over ‘Deplorable’ Statue of a Giant, Naked Trump
‘PORNOGRAPHIC’
A 43-foot effigy of an entirely nude Donald Trump that mysteriously appeared outside Las Vegas over the weekend has been condemned by Nevada Republicans, who slammed the “deplorable” sculpture as “pornographic.” The statue, which weighs 6,000 pounds and is made from foam and rebar, is titled “Crooked and Obscene” and is expected to be brought to other cities as part of a nationwide tour, the anonymous artist behind the project told The Wrap. Local station KSNV reported that the statue would next be brought to other key swing states. The Nevada Republican Party “strongly” condemned the installation, saying in a statement that families driving through Vegas would be “forced to view this offensive marionette, designed intentionally for shock value rather than meaningful dialogue.” But spectators certainly had a lot to say about the statue as it loomed over Interstate 15 on Saturday and Sunday, swinging from a crane. One told KTVX that the statue made him “scared to come to work, because I felt like, what if I’m going to get shot or noosed up just because of the way I look?” Others took it in stride. Special education teacher Alex Lannin told the New York Post that he was “a little worried about [the statue] getting a sunburn, but other than that, I love it.” The sculpture had been dismantled by Monday.