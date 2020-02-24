Nevada State Democratic Party Chair: It’s Time to ‘Look at Shifting to a Primary Process’
The Nevada State Democratic Party will be considering “the limitations of the caucus process” in future election cycles after the Iowa caucuses ended in disaster. In a Monday statement, state party chair William McCurdy II said Nevada needed to start considering alternatives—even though the Nevada caucuses went relatively smoothly compared to the caucuses in Iowa. “I believe we need to start having a serious conversation ahead of next cycle about the limitations of the caucus process and the rules around it,” he wrote. “If our goal is to bring as many Nevada Democrats into the fold to select our presidential nominee, it's time for our State Party and elected leaders to look at shifting to a primary process moving forward.” While the Nevada caucuses ended with Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) being declared the winner before the end of the evening, the results of the Iowa caucuses were significantly delayed. The campaigns of Sanders and Pete Buttigeig, along with Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez, have called for recanvasses.