CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Nevada Teen Naomi Irion’s Alleged Murderer Kills Himself in Jail

    NO JUSTICE

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Troy Driver, who was accused of killing Naomi Irion in Nevada in 2022.

    Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

    The man accused of killing 18-year-old Naomi Irion last year has died by suicide in jail, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday. Troy Driver, 43, was awaiting trial for murder charges when deputies found him unresponsive during a routine inmate check on Sunday afternoon. “Driver was housed in a maximum security jail cell and had no contact with other inmates,” the news release said. Driver was arrested in 2022 shortly before Irion’s body was found. Irion was last seen in the early morning of March 12, 2022, when she was waiting in her car to take a shuttle to work. She was kidnapped and shot by Driver, a criminal complaint stated.

    If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

    Read it at CNN
    ,