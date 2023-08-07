Nevada Teen Naomi Irion’s Alleged Murderer Kills Himself in Jail
NO JUSTICE
The man accused of killing 18-year-old Naomi Irion last year has died by suicide in jail, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday. Troy Driver, 43, was awaiting trial for murder charges when deputies found him unresponsive during a routine inmate check on Sunday afternoon. “Driver was housed in a maximum security jail cell and had no contact with other inmates,” the news release said. Driver was arrested in 2022 shortly before Irion’s body was found. Irion was last seen in the early morning of March 12, 2022, when she was waiting in her car to take a shuttle to work. She was kidnapped and shot by Driver, a criminal complaint stated.
