Nevada Teen’s Apparent Abduction Captured on Video

A Nevada teen has been missing since Saturday—and police say it appears her kidnapping was caught on surveillance video. Footage shows Naomi Irion, 18, sitting in the driver’s seat of her car in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, waiting for a shuttle bus to take her to work. Suddenly, a man approaches the car and seemingly forces her into the passenger sear, gets in and drives off, 6ABC reported. She has not been seen since, but police found her car in an industrial park on Tuesday, along with evidence that suggests she is the victim of a crime. “Some monster takes them, and you don't know what's happened, you don't know where they are and nobody even noticed she was missing,” her mother, Diana Irion, said.