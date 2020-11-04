CHEAT SHEET
    Nevada Will Wait an Entire Goddamn Day to Announce Vote Totals

    This is an unbelievably nerve-shredding election that will almost certainly come down to the wire—but Nevada officials want to keep everyone on the edge of a cardiac episode for a little longer. With early results showing Joe Biden with a very slim lead over President Donald Trump in the Silver State, and six precious Electoral College votes up for grabs, Nevada Elections said it won’t release new vote totals until 9 a.m. Thursday—another 24 hours. Officials still have to count provisional ballots, mail ballots received on Election Day, and mail ballots received over the next week that are deemed legitimate under state election laws.

