Nevada Woman Sues Walmart Over ‘Fingertip’ in Bag of Fruit
HOW APPETIZING
A lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court claims Walmart shopper Mandy Palma found a chunk of flesh that “appeared to be a fingertip or toe tip” in bags of frozen mixed fruit and strawberries she bought from the mega-retailer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. “The defendants owed a duty to Ms. Palma to provide her with a product that was safe and in a reasonable condition and free from contamination, foreign substances, human flesh, etc.,” Palma’s lawyer wrote in the filing, which names Walmart Inc. and the company that packed the fruit, as defendants. After finishing a smoothie she made using the frozen fruit she bought at a Las Vegas Walmart, Palma says she found the severed digit at the bottom of the cup while cleaning it.
“We take claims like this seriously and are committed to providing our customers with safe, high quality foods,” a Walmart spokesman said. “We are not aware of any similar concerns raised by other customers. We hold our suppliers to high standards and expect they will provide quality products to our customers.”