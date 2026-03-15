Never Before Seen Photo of Princess Diana Shared by Son

Prince William revealed a never-before-seen image of his mother, Princess Diana, on the U.K.’s Mother’s Day holiday on Sunday. The image, posted on Instagram, shows Princess Diana and Prince William, now 43, holding hands in a field of red, yellow, and white flowers. “Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W,” William shared alongside the post. The picture was taken in 1984, when Prince William was two, at Highgrove, the royal family’s private residence in Gloucestershire, England. Princess Diana passed away in a fatal car accident in 1997 at 36. William was 15. The Prince of Wales now shares three children of his own with Princess Kate: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. King Charles and Queen Camilla also marked the U.K.’s version of Mother’s Day with posts celebrating their loved ones. “Wishing Mothers everywhere, and those who might be missing their Mums today, a restful Mothering Sunday,” they said, honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla’s mother, the late Rosalind Shand, in the attached images.

Princess Diana and Prince William, 43, holding hands in a field of red, yellow, and white flowers. princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

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