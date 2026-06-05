Never-Before-Seen Story by Pulitzer Winner Published After 100 Years
A never-before-seen short story by Edith Wharton, the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize and the author of The Age of Innocence, was published on Friday, more than 100 years after it was written. The Men Who Saved the World was discovered in Wharton’s archives at Yale University and appeared in The Strand Magazine, a quarterly publication known for uncovering lost or unknown works by literary figures including Raymond Chandler, Graham Greene, and Tennessee Williams. The story is believed to have been penned no earlier than July 1918 and was found in two corrected but undated typescripts in Yale’s Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library. According to the Strand editor-in-chief, Andrew Gulli, the manuscript had never previously been published to the best of his knowledge. Gulli said the newly published story felt “very timely” and expressed hope it would introduce a new generation of readers to one of America’s most celebrated authors.