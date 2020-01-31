The Never Berners Race to Make Up for Lost Time

Days before the Iowa caucuses, a group of moderate Democrats is making a final attempt to stop a surging Bernie Sanders with warnings about the “politically toxic background and ideas” of the Vermont senator that make him the Trump team’s “ideal Democratic opponent.”

Third Way sounded the alarm in early January about the potential of a “Sanders general election disaster,” and they upped the ante this week with a hard hitting two-pager distributed in Iowa urging caucus-goers to “google Bernie” for the easily available opposition research that will “arm the Trump team with the political equivalent of nuclear weapons,” and, they say, make Sanders “the easiest target for Trump to beat.”

While Trump will lie to discredit any Democratic nominee, “with Bernie, much of what he’d say would be easily backed up. When political charges are supported by evidence, they are very tough to combat,” Third Way President Jonathan Cowan writes.