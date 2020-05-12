CHEAT SHEET
Never Mind Murder Hornets. Giant Tegu Lizards Are Here.
Georgia officials say the tegu lizard—an invasive species from Argentina that grows to 4 feet and eats just about anything—appears to now be established in several counties. The reptiles have already gotten a foothold in Florida, but their expansion in Georgia is new and alarming, the Macon Telegraph reports. The Orianne Society said the tegus could decimate the local gopher tortoise and eastern indigo snake populations because they snack on eggs. “These large lizards are voracious predators,” it said. Georgia officials are encouraging residents to trap and kill the lizards, which can live 20 years and lay 35 of their own eggs a year.