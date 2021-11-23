Trump Tower Hawking $45 Cocktails at New President-Themed Bar
HE DRINKS A WHISKEY DRINK
A freshly opened bar in Trump Tower is selling a bevy of cocktails themed around the former president’s time in office, including ‘Forty-Five,’ a tipple priced at $45. The drink, served with a thin smile at the 45 Wine & Whiskey Bar, contains Wyoming whiskey, demerara, and orange bitters. It is also reportedly served with a Diet Coke and a side of beef sliders. The bar’s menu also features such surefire hits as ‘Rose Garden,’ and ‘The FLOTUS,’ both priced within the slightly less unreasonable range of $25 to $29.
Forbes said on Tuesday that it was unclear who owned the Tower’s bar, as Trump Organization spokespeople failed to respond to inquiries. But the 45 Wine & Whiskey Bar’s decor alone makes it clear who it intends to lionize, with Trump memorabilia practically dripping from the walls. One framed photo inside the taproom, according to the outlet, shows Trump in the Situation Room, watching as U.S. forces carry out the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.