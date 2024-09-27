New Accuser: Diddy Got Me Pregnant While I Was Unconscious on Ketamine

Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit with yet another bombshell lawsuit Friday by a woman who alleges he raped and impregnated her while she was unconscious in 2022.

The woman said she had a miscarriage and was traumatized by the chilling assault, which she alleges took place after Combs pressured her into using Ketamine and other drugs that caused her to blackout.

Those accusations were among the many detailed in Friday’s lawsuit, which was filed in New York by a Jane Doe and first reported by The Independent.

Diddy’s newest accuser said their relationship began after she met Combs “overseas” in 2020. Not long after that, the woman claimed the musician started “regularly” sending associates to her home to retrieve and fly her to meet Combs at his residences in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami.

Combs, 54, would allegedly use “coercive and harassing language to compel her” into staying the night with him. The woman said she felt particularly coerced into giving in to Combs’ requests to visit because he’d send associates to pressure her in person.

Once she was with the disgraced musician, who’s currently being held without bail on federal sex trafficking charges, the woman said she’d be “unwillingly drugged with alcohol unknown substances.” The woman also claims she would also be forced to be in Diddy’s bedroom with “other men and women,” which she didn’t consent to.

“On occasions, Jane Doe was forced to witness Defendant Combs slap and abuse other women,” the lawsuit said. The ‘suit added that the woman “was afraid” of what “Combs would do if she said no.”

The woman claimed that she woke up the morning after one of her visits to Diddy’s mansion in Miami to realize she’d suffered physical injuries. That included purple bruises on her body and a bite mark on the heel of her foot.

Those alleged injuries came in 2022—the same year the accuser claims Combs got her pregnant after coercing her into taking Ketamine and other drugs that caused her to lose consciousness. Not long after that night, the woman says she found out she was pregnant by Combs and let him know.

The lawsuit claims Combs didn’t want the woman to keep the baby and pushed for her to have an abortion through his associates, who allegedly hounded the woman. The lawsuit said she had a miscarriage shortly after.

Combs’ contact with the woman didn’t stop after she lost the baby, however, according to the lawsuit. The woman claims that Diddy continued to call her, text her, and monitor her location until July—supposedly to make sure she stayed quiet about her sexual abuse claims.

Friday’s allegations adds to a list of nearly a dozen lawsuits filed by alleged victims of Combs. Many of the claims follow a similar pattern of abuse by the musician, starting with Combs using his celebrity to draw women in before abusing them while they’re intoxicated by excessive alcohol or drugs.

The string of lawsuits came after Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura accused him in Nov. 2023 of raping and abusing her repeatedly in their decade-long relationship.

The former couple settled less than 24 hours after Ventura’s lawsuit was filed, but the accusations prompted other women to come forward with allegations of their own. This is also when the feds reportedly started looking into into the father of seven’s personal life.

Things have only gone downhill for Diddy ever since. His homes were raided by the FBI in March and grisly details about alleged “freak offs” he’d throw at his mansions became public this month.

Combs was taken into custody by the FBI on Sept. 16 and has maintained his innocence through his lawyer, who has found creative—but not-so-accurate—ways to insist his client is not guilty.