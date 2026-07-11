New Aerial Photos Show Scale of White House Defiling

New aerial photographs show just how dramatically Donald Trump, 80, has altered the White House grounds as he moves ahead with his controversial makeover.

The images, captured Saturday, reveal a sprawling construction zone where the East Wing once stood. Cranes, scaffolding, heavy machinery, and partially completed structures now occupy a large section of the White House complex.

Construction continues on the White House South Lawn in Washington, D.C. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

The photos underscore just how much the White House has changed since Trump returned to office. Critics have accused Trump of treating the White House like one of his private properties as opposed to a national landmark.

The East Wing project follows a series of other changes that have sparked backlash, including paving over much of the Rose Garden with a patio and filling parts of the White House with gold-colored decorations reminiscent of Trump’s resorts.

What once was the iconic Rose Garden has become a dining area. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The president has shown little interest in slowing down.

Just this week, the White House confirmed that the North Portico entrance is undergoing security-focused renovations after being covered in scaffolding and giant printed tarps designed to mimic the building’s facade.

A tarp covers scaffolding on the North Portico of the White House, Friday, July 10, 2026, in Washington. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP