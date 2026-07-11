Politics

New Aerial Photos Show Scale of White House Defiling

TRUMP HOUSE

Aerial photographs reveal the massive scale of changes sweeping across the White House grounds.

Tomas Thor
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Construction continues on the planned White House ballroom where the East Wing one stood in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 11, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Heuer
Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

New aerial photographs show just how dramatically Donald Trump, 80, has altered the White House grounds as he moves ahead with his controversial makeover.

The images, captured Saturday, reveal a sprawling construction zone where the East Wing once stood. Cranes, scaffolding, heavy machinery, and partially completed structures now occupy a large section of the White House complex.

Construction continues on the planned White House ballroom where the East Wing one stood in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 11, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Heuer
Construction continues on the White House South Lawn in Washington, D.C. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

The photos underscore just how much the White House has changed since Trump returned to office. Critics have accused Trump of treating the White House like one of his private properties as opposed to a national landmark.

The East Wing project follows a series of other changes that have sparked backlash, including paving over much of the Rose Garden with a patio and filling parts of the White House with gold-colored decorations reminiscent of Trump’s resorts.

The setup for the upcoming UFC fight looms over the Rose Garden as it is being set up for this evening’s Rose Garden Club Dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
What once was the iconic Rose Garden has become a dining area. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The president has shown little interest in slowing down.

Just this week, the White House confirmed that the North Portico entrance is undergoing security-focused renovations after being covered in scaffolding and giant printed tarps designed to mimic the building’s facade.

A tarp covers scaffolding on the North Portico of the White House, Friday, July 10, 2026, in Washington.
A tarp covers scaffolding on the North Portico of the White House, Friday, July 10, 2026, in Washington. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Trump has also announced plans for a new helipad on the South Lawn and has backed proposals for additional fencing around the White House complex, changes that would make the People’s House even less accessible to the public.

Tomas Thor

Tomas Thor

Breaking News Intern

tomas.fernandez@thedailybeast.com

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