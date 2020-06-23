Best Shoes to Shop From New Balance’s Amazon Big Style Sale
New Balance makes some of my favorite shoes. For running, they make an extraordinarily lightweight, yet supportive sneaker. But better yet, I can wear a lot of their styles as just everyday sneakers. New Balance’s are without fail, always comfortable, and always stylish. For Amazon’s Big Style Sale, they are offering up to 30% off running shoes and sneakers. To help you sort through all they have to offer, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.
Men’s 574 V2 Military Sneaker: These are a pair of sneakers you can wear all day any day. They have a rubber sole and an EVA midsole, offering grip, comfort, stability, and most importantly, style.
Men’s Fresh Foam Raov V1 Sneaker: The Raov V1’s have a fresh foam midsole that will make you feel like you’re running in the clouds. They offer an ultra lightweight ride as well.
Women’s 890 V7 Running Shoe: The 890 V7’s have a knit upper, which makes them breathable and lightweight, a perfect summer running shoe.
Women’s Fresh Foam Tempo V1: This pair is 50% synthetic, 50% mesh, with a fresh foam midsole. They come in seven different styles so you can look stylish while you run.
