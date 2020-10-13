The Classic New Balance Sneakers You Love are Up to 30% Off

Everyone could use a new pair of comfortable sneakers and New Balance is at the top of the list. Indulge your feet in some quality support with up to 30% off select New Balance styles for Prime Day. Choose from the classic Evergreen to the speedy Fresh Foam Tempos. There’s even some apparel on sale too.

New Balance Men's 520 V6 Running Shoe Buy on Amazon $ 35

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Tempo V1 Running Shoe Buy on Amazon $ 66

New Balance Men's 574 V2 Sneaker Buy on Amazon $ 53

New Balance Women's 311 V2 Sneaker Buy on Amazon $ 37

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.