New Balance Has Given Us a New Running Sneaker Perfect for the Everyday

Flat footed and a runner, getting the right shoe means a whole lot to me — and I’ve always been able to rely on New Balance as one of my go-to running and workout footwear mainstays. So when the brand released its Fresh Foam Roav (a cousin of one of my personal favorites: the Fresh Foam Vongo Stability Running Shoe), I was quick to check it out.

It’s the brand’s new everyday sneaker. It’s designed with a supportive cushioned sole and the foundational Fresh Foam midsole, a single piece of foam that provides a natural feel for your feet (no matter how hard you ride them). This is an everyday sneaker that certainly leans more toward sneaking than sitting but for some people (myself included), that could be perfect for weekends, evenings, and casual work settings. The synthetic mesh upper keeps your feet cool and a curvy outsole aims to balance function and comfort in your shoes. Best of all: The Fresh Foam Roav looks really good. There are men’s and women’s styles and everything is available on Zappos, which means checkout is a breeze and returns are easy. I’m definitely drawn to the men’s Rain Cloud with Marblehead & Munsell White style (I also like the pair in Vintage Indigo with Pigment & Sea Salt but it’s an exception and available from the New Balance shop, not Zappos). On the women’s end, the most gorgeous pair is the Rain Cloud with Light Cobalt & Munsell White pair and while I think it’d be totally fine to wear casually to work or out with friends, you could go more conservative with the Magnet with Black & Champagne Metallic style. Shop the full line at New Balance or virtually all of it at Zappos today.

