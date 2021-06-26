New Balance’s Workout Outfits Don’t Just Look Good—They’re Designed to Help You Exercise
Your New FIT
Working out is a chore: no ifs, ands, or buts. One way to make it more bearable? A killer workout outfit. Not only does looking good give you the confidence to run a little faster or sneak in just one more rep, but the right outfit can support your efforts. New Balance knows this: its clothes are expert-designed to support your workout, so you’re not distracted by too-tight shirts or drooping leggings. New Balance offers comfort and style while you’re killing those reps.
The Pace Bra 3.0 is not only stylish, but is designed with a thick, no-budge band and straps that reduce the dreaded bounce, perfect for intense workouts like cycling and boxing.
NB Pace Bra 3.0
Want to keep your workout earth-friendly? New Balance also prioritizes making clothes that are environmentally friendly with its Green Leaf Standard, using up to 50% more environmentally friendly materials.
Achiever Remix High Rise 7/8 Tight
50% off the original price
Want something that can take you from kettle bells to brunch with the gals? This pullover is available in four different colors and uses fast-drying technology for a look that shouldn’t be restricted to the gym.
Transform Springloft Pullover
50% off the original price
