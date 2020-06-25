CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    New Bill Would Ban Feds, Cops from Using Facial Recognition Tech

    ‘INHERENTLY OPPRESSIVE’

    Spencer Ackerman

    Senior Nat’l Security Correspondent

    Thomas Peter/Reuters

    A bill introduced Thursday in Congress would impose a “moratorium” on the federal government for using or taking data from any biometric surveillance system, such as facial recognition software. While providing exceptions, the bill, introduced by Sens. Ed Markey (D-MA) and Jeff Merkeley (D-OR) and Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), would also prevent police departments receiving federal law-enforcement grant money from using facial recognition. Facial recognition and other biometric surveillance exacerbates institutional racism in policing. Robert Williams, a Black resident of Michigan, recently detailed his arrest after police facial-recognition programs mismatched his old drivers-license photo with surveillance imagery of a watch thief. “This inherently oppressive technology cannot be reformed or regulated. It should be abolished,” said Evan Greer, deputy director of civil-rights group Fight For The Future.