New Block to Immigration Law

Opponents of Arizona’s controversial immigration law launched a new offensive Tuesday in order to stop the “show me your papers” portion of the legislation, the only element left standing after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the three other parts of the hardline enforcement law last month. Civil-rights groups, religious leaders, and business organizations teamed up to lobby U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton to block the rule that requires police to check the immigration status of individuals that are stopped for other reasons, arguing that Latinos in Arizona would face systematic racial profiling under the law. Passed in 2010, the Arizona legislation was meant to combat the state’s status as the busiest illegal entry point into the country.
