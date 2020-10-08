New Bodycam of Brad Parscale Incident: ‘I Couldn’t Accept She Isn’t Having Sex With Me’
‘I’M GONNA F*CKING DIVORCE’
New bodycam footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows Brad Parscale, Trump’s ex-campaign manager, crying and threatening to divorce his wife in the Sept. 27 police incident in which he was taken to the hospital for involuntary mental health evaluation. In the footage, Parscale denies hitting his wife, Candice, and instead accuses her of trying to have him removed so she could take his money. Candice later denied domestic violence allegations, though in initial bodycam footage she attributed bruises on her body to her husband.
“She knows exactly what she is doing. It is the most baller move of all time,” Parscale says in the latest footage. “It is the most checkmate, fuck you, move of all time.” Taken from a female officer’s bodycam after Parscale arrived at the hospital, Parscale initially cries about his wife. “I got fucking tackled like a fucking terrorist for wanting my wife’s attention,” he says, later adding, “I couldn’t accept she isn’t having sex with me.” Despite threatening divorce, Parscale and his wife appeared to be reconciled after his release 72 hours later. On Sept. 30 he stepped down from his demoted role as the Trump 2020 campaign’s digital strategist.