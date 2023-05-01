Bride Killed on Her Wedding Night as Speeding DUI Driver Slams Into Golf Cart
DEARLY BEREAVED
Just a few hours after delivering their vows and saying “I do,” a pair of newlyweds in South Carolina were involved in a car crash as they were escorted from their wedding reception in a golf cart, with the bride dying in the wreck. The golf cart was struck on Friday night by a woman driving at nearly three times the legal speed limit, while also under the influence, investigators said. The bride was identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as Samantha Miller, 34. Her new husband was identified as Aric Hutchinson by his mother, who set up a GoFundMe to handle his medical expenses and Miller’s burial. “The golf cart was thrown over 100 yards and rolled several times,” the mother wrote, explaining that Aric remains “in serious condition and has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury, he will have a long recovery.” Two other family members in the golf cart were also injured in the crash, she said. The driver, identified as Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested and charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death.