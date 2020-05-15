The New CBS Reporter Driving Democrats—and Some of Her Own Colleagues—Crazy

When Attorney General William Barr wanted to defend a decision that thousands of the Department of Justice alumni called indefensible, he knew just the reporter to turn to.

Catherine Herridge has a long history on the justice beat. She also possesses one of the rarer attributes in TV journalism: a massive mainstream platform, serving now as CBS’s senior investigative correspondent. And she has reporting roots at the nation’s leading conservative media outlet, having made the jump late last year from Fox News, where she served for 20 years.

So when Barr announced he would drop charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials, few in the industry were surprised that Herridge scored the exclusive.