Coronavirus Case Numbers Are 10 Times Higher Than Reported: CDC Study
THAT’S BLEAK
A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms that the true number of coronavirus infections are 10 times higher than the reported number. At over 3.8 million current confirmed cases in the U.S., this could mean the true case total over the course of the pandemic is closer to 38 million. The study, which tested a random sample of Indiana residents for the virus, showed that for every one reported case, there were an estimated nine more that went unreported. The study also found that 44 percent of those who had an active infection in the sample population didn’t display any symptoms. “Given that many persons in Indiana remain susceptible, adherence to evidence-based public health mitigation measures (e.g., social distancing, consistent and correct use of face coverings, and hand hygiene) is needed to reduce surge in hospitalizations and prevent morbidity and mortality from COVID-19,” the study’s authors wrote.