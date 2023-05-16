New College Grads Give DeSantis the Middle Finger With Alternative Commencement
‘ON OUR TERMS’
Graduates from the New College of Florida are clapping back at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent conservative seizure of the school by hosting an alternative graduation ceremony this Thursday dubbed “Commencement On Our Terms.” Specific details of the gathering have been kept under wraps, but seniors at the public liberal arts honors college have raised over $100,000 via GoFundMe in support of the event. “The new administration that has spent the past four months attacking our students and community cannot, in good faith, celebrate our graduating students and their accomplishments,” the GoFundMe page reads. “We’re taking the celebration plans into our own hands.” The organizers announced on Tuesday that Maya Wiley, the president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, will serve as the keynote speaker—a stark contrast from the former Trump adviser Scott Atlas, who will deliver the address at the college’s formal commencement on Friday.