New Comedy Starring Kristen Wiig Pulls Out of Georgia After State Signs ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Bill

An upcoming film starring Saturday Night Live actress Kristen Wiig will no longer be shot in Georgia after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the “heartbeat abortion bill,” which effectively bans abortion after six weeks. According to Variety, the project titled Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar—which Wiig co-wrote and will star in alongside Oscar nominee Annie Mumolo—will skip the state’s 30-percent tax rebate for film and TV production due to the state’s support of the abortion bill. Lionsgate, the films distributor, reportedly declined to comment. According to Time, director Reed Morano was scouting out the state for her upcoming film The Power—but said she had “no problem” pulling out for that film “instantly” after the bill was signed. “There is no way we would ever bring our money to that state by shooting there,” she told the magazine.