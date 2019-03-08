The Container Store Just Added A Ton of New Things—Here Are Some of The Best

This Container Storie is an organized person’s Disney World. Rows and rows of bins and bags and boxes to store any and everything we as humans accumulate. The Container Store periodically will drop a huge collection of new and interesting storage solutions for every room of your home, every inch of your desk, and every aspect of your life. Here are some of the best new things at The Container Store right now.

One of the best storage pieces for small spaces is a rolling cart. This three-tiered one is great for art supplies, bathroom storage, mini bar carts, and more.

Organize your kitchen with something a little bit better looking than bins and bowls, like baskets that neatly stack to utilize oft-wasted vertical storage.

Most hampers are meant to blend in (or be hidden). If your kid’s room doesn’t have the luxury of space to stow a hamper, get one that stands out.

We could all use some better-looking phone stand options and a wood-and-acrylic stand can’t be beaten.

Keep your grocery and to-do lists at eye-level on the fridge with a magnetic memo pad from Rifle Paper Co.

Another good use of wood-and-acrylic is the perfect desk storage solution for pencils, push pins, or paper clips.

You really can’t go wrong with a minimalist, 100% steel wall clock from sleek home-decor giant Umbra.

We mentioned this unbelievable good-looking garbage can before and it’s something you’ll actually want to keep out in the open.

