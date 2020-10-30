CHEAT SHEET
New COVID-19 Cases in U.S. Break Another Record
The U.S. recorded 87,164 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, the highest number of new cases documented since the start of the pandemic. The latest figure, from Johns Hopkins University, breaks the previous high of 83,731 new infections reported in a single day last week. The newest record comes amid an alarming surge of cases in the Midwest and a jump in New York and New Jersey. With President Trump repeatedly suggesting the pandemic is already largely over, experts have warned that there is no end in sight and infections are likely to top 100,000 a day. More than 1,000 people died on Thursday, the same day Trump told supporters in Florida they will “get better” if they contract the virus.