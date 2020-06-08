CHEAT SHEET
New COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000 for Fifth Day in a Row in Florida
Florida reported 1,180 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the fifth day in a row the number was over 1,000. Officials noted that testing has ramped up, while the percentage of positive results has been declining. But according to the Miami Herald, increased testing may not account for all of the spike. “We’re going to continue to see increases in cases as people continue to not follow the standard things that we have to follow to avoid transmitting the virus,” Dr. Aileen Marty of Florida International University said. “We’re no longer in lockdown. We’ve opened up our community. And it’s been about five days since the protests began.”