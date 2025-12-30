New Dash Cam Footage Shows Teen Missing Since Christmas Eve

Newly released video from a dashboard camera shows the last known sighting of a teenage girl from Texas who has been missing since Christmas Eve.

Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, disappeared at about 7 a.m. Wednesday while walking in her neighborhood in San Antonio, Texas.

Her mother said she usually goes for morning walks, but her family became concerned when she didn’t come home Wednesday within a reasonable period of time, the Bexar County sheriff’s office told ABC News.

The sheriff’s office released dash cam footage on Monday that is believed to show Mendoza Olmos walking northbound on San Antonio’s Wildhorse Parkway a few blocks from her home in a blue and black hooded sweatshirt, blue pajama bottoms, and white shoes.

“This is the last confirmed sighting investigators currently have,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Officials asked anyone who commutes in the area, has dash cam footage, or has home surveillance video to contact the sheriff’s office.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has said there’s information to suggest that Mendoza Olmos is in “imminent danger,” though he has declined to provide some details of her disappearance.

During a press conference Monday, Salazar said he wasn’t 100 percent sure the dash cam footage showed Mendoza Olmos, but that the clothing in the video matched the description of what the teen was wearing when she went missing.

Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers have been searching “around the clock” for Mendoza Olmos, Salazar said over the weekend. The FBI is providing technical assistance, and the Department of Homeland Security is monitoring border crossings and international travel.

Salazar also confirmed that Mendoza Olmos, who is a U.S. citizen, had not been mistakenly detained by immigration agents, who have arrested more than 170 U.S. citizens since President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts began earlier this year.

“That was a personal concern,” Salazar said. “So, I had it checked to make sure that there were no stops, no detentions, and that she’s not somewhere in a federal detention facility. That is something we needed to check.”