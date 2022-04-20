CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Dashcam Video Shows Madison Cawthorn Surrendering His Driver’s License
PARTY OF LAW & ORDER
Read it at Charlotte Observer
Newly released dashcam footage from the North Carolina Highway Patrol shows Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) surrendering his driver’s license after being pulled over last month, The Charlotte Observer reported. Cawthorn, whose license was revoked at the time, was charged with a misdemeanor for unlicensed driving. In the footage, Cawthorn’s pickup truck can be seen veering over the center line, after which a trooper pulls the vehicle over. When the trooper informs Cawthorn that his license is invalid, the freshman legislator responds, “Is that so?” Cawthorn is set to appear in court on May 6. It is the second time he has been charged with driving with a revoked license.