New Details Emerge About Uvalde Shooting, Further Complicating Police Accounts
SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT
New details continue to emerge about the school shooting in Uvalde that complicate law enforcement’s shifting accounts of the day’s events. In an interview with the Washington Post and Telemundo San Antonio, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said that a would-be negotiator at a funeral home across the street from Robb Elementary was trying to call the gunman, Salvador Ramos. McLaughlin told the Post that he went to the funeral home after the initial call reporting that Ramos had crashed his truck and met with an official he named only as “the negotiator.” The official was trying to call Ramos, who did not answer the phone. In another potential complication to the day’s timeline, the New York Times reports that Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher murdered during the attack, spoke to her husband on the phone before she died. Her husband is a school district police officer, according to a senior county official, and was outside the school. The phone call suggests that at least one officer at the scene had information that could have impacted the decision to delay entering the classroom that Ramos was in, though it is unclear whether Mireles’ husband told his supervisor, who made the decision to delay entry, about the call. The Justice Department is investigating the police force’s response to the shooting.