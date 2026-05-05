New Details Emerge After U.S. Soldiers Fall Off Cliff

Defense officials have revealed dramatic new details about the disappearance of two American soldiers off Morocco’s coast over the weekend. The pair vanished near cliffs at the Cap Draa Training Area, where thousands of troops are stationed for the African Lion exercise—U.S. Africa Command’s biggest annual war games. One soldier, who could not swim, tumbled into the surf during the group’s sunset hike, a defense source told CBS News. Fellow troops linked their belts together in a desperate human chain that ultimately failed. A second soldier then leaped in to help, but a wave instantly slammed him. A third followed, but managed to save neither man before making it back to shore safely. Aircraft and dive teams have spent three days scouring the coast. 1st Lt. Vincent Gasparri, whose self-designed drones are now part of the hunt, told a CBS crew just hours before the incident: “I choose to look around and measure the work we do today as a metric for the number of lives we’ll save in the future.”