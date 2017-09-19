New Details Emerge in Tea Party Suit Against IRS

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Cincinnati.com
IRS officials delayed the nonprofit tax-status applications of conservative Tea Party groups because of their political views until 2013, new federal court documents allege. The IRS has previously said its agents did not consider the political views of right-leaning groups when slowing down tax-exempt applications, and that it was just monitoring whether the groups were more active in politics than was allowed. The agency also said it stopped the practice in 2011, which the conservative groups suing the IRS claim is false.