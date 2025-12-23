New Details Revealed About Reiners’ Deaths

New information regarding the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner has been revealed after the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office released their death certificates on Tuesday. Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were cremated after they died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” and their remains were left with their oldest son, Jake, according to their death certificates. Rob’s time of death was listed as 3:45 p.m., and his marital status was “Married,” while Michele was listed as “Widowed” with a time of death of 3:46 p.m. First responders arrived at the couple’s Brentwood home at 3:30 p.m., so it is likely their time of death is when they were pronounced dead at the scene. Their cause of death was considered a homicide, and their son, Nick, was charged with their murder. Nick, 32, is being held without bail until his arraignment on January 7. He was last seen during his first court appearance on December 17, where he was wearing a blue suicide prevention smock.